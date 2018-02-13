Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of threatening to stab his partner with a knife.

Vaughan Wilks, 51, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, making threats to kill and criminal damage to a phone and bed sheets.

The alleged attack happened at the victim’s home in Birkby , on January 15.

Wilks is accused of threatening to stab his partner with a kitchen knife and used this to strike her, causing marks on her thighs.

He claims that he was acting in self-defence, the Huddersfield court was told.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on March 13.

In the meantime Wilks, of Sherwood Avenue in Bradley, was banned from contacting his partner or going to her home.