Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man died after getting out of his car on the M62 on Tuesday night.

The 49-year-old was driving a white Ford Kuga on the eastbound carriageway close to the Ouse Bridge in East Yorkshire when he was involved in a collision with a HGV.

It is thought that the driver of the white Kuga then got out of his car and crossed onto the westbound side of the M62, where he was hit by a car. He died at the scene, reports the Hull Daily Mail .

The driver of the other car and the HGV were not injured in the accident.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The incident happened at around 6.15pm and forced the motorway to be closed between junction 36 and 37 for several hours to allow investigation teams and emergency services to access the area. It caused long tailbacks along the stretch of the M62 before the motorway was re-opened before midnight.

An air ambulance was seen landing on the road near Howden.

In a statement, a spokesman for Humberside Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision itself and for anyone who saw the white Ford Kuga driving in the Selby/Howden area prior to 6.15pm. Anyone who can help with our investigations please call us on 101 quoting log 419 24/04/18.”