A man has died after a smash which shut a main road in Dewsbury last night.

The man is believed to be the driver of a Toyota Yaris which overturned in Thornhill Road.

The road was shut from the roundabout outside the household waste tip site to the entrance to Wormald View.

Emergency services were called at around 9.25pm. The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in the river overflow channel nearby but wasn’t needed.

Paramedics from the Hazardous Area Response Team joined ambulance crews and police on the scene.

It is not clear if any other vehicles were involved and an investigation is underway led by West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the man had died and officers will be issuing an appeal for witnesses.