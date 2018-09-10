A man has died after being attacked in a house near Huddersfield town centre .

The man suffered serious injuries in an incident at the house on Elmwood Avenue and was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary.

But West Yorkshire Police today confirmed that the man has died as a result of his injuries.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a man, 36, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and there is currently a police scene on the street.

We will bring you the latest updates as we get them.

