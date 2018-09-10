A man has died after being attacked in a house near Huddersfield town centre .
The man suffered serious injuries in an incident at the house on Elmwood Avenue and was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary.
But West Yorkshire Police today confirmed that the man has died as a result of his injuries.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a man, 36, arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and there is currently a police scene on the street.
We will bring you the latest updates as we get them.
Unclear what has happened
It is unclear at the moment what happened in the build up to the incident.
The woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the man on suspicion of GBH.
Cordon in place since Saturday
A resident contacted the Examiner to say that the police cordon had been in place since the attack happened on Saturday
Pair arrested
Police confirmed that the woman and man arrested are both from the Huddersfield area
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said:
Enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13180448918 or alternatively information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.