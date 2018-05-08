Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died after collapsing at a popular beauty spot.

Police and the ambulance service were called to Dovestones Reservoir in the Saddleworth Moor area on Sunday morning.

Details of the incident were only released today.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at around 11.15am on Sunday 6 May 2018 by the ambulance service to reports that a man had collapsed.

“Emergency services attended but the man had sadly died.

“It is not believed that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and a file will be passed to the coroner.”

It is understood that members of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team assisted police at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, the mountain rescue team helped to transport a woman who had tripped and badly sprained her ankle while walking at Dovestones on Sunday at around 6.15pm.

A spokesman for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team said: “The team were requested by a member of the public to attend a female walker who had tripped and badly sprained her ankle.

“After completing an initial medical assessment the team transported the walker with her partner to The Royal Oldham Hospital.

“The incident involved three team members for one hour 50 minutes.”