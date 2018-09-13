The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has died after falling from a bridge on the M62.

Police were called to Scammonden Bridge at 9.52am after reports of concern for the safety of a man.

Moments later the man fell from the bridge suffering fatal injuries.

Police closed the motorway in both directions as they dealt with the incident.

According to witnesses the police helicopter assisted the Highways England team in dealing with the trapped traffic.

The Eastbound carriageway of the motorway was reopened just after 11.20am.

Police said the Westbound carriageway is likely to remain closed until about 2pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 9.52am to reports of a concern for safety for a male on a bridge at Rishworth at the M62.

"The male fell from the bridge and sustained fatal injuries. There are road closures in place. Avoid the area if possible."

The tragic incident has resulted in serious problems on the M62.

Traffic westbound is queuing to Brighouse with officers directing it off at junction 24 Ainley Top. This resulted in congestion on roads in Denshaw, Rishworth and Ripponden.

Where to get help if you're struggling You don't have to suffer in silence if you're struggling with your mental health. Here are some groups you can contact when you need help. Samaritans: Phone 116 123, 24 hours a day, or email jo@samaritans.org, in confidence Childline: Phone 0800 1111. Calls are free and won't show up on your bill PAPYRUS: A voluntary organisation supporting suicidal teens and young adults. Phone 0800 068 4141 Depression Alliance: A charity for people with depression. No helpline but offers useful resources and links to other information Students Against Depression: A website for students who are depressed, have low mood, or are suicidal. Click here to visit Bullying UK: A website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM): For young men who are feeling unhappy. Has a website and a helpline: 0800 58 58 58

Scammonden Bridge is maintained by government agency Highways England, who after saying nothing could be done to make it safer, have in recent months said they are looking at what can be done following a number of deaths.