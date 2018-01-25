Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died in hospital after he was found collapsed in a front garden in Mirfield.

Police and ambulance were called to Water Royd Crescent at 4.43pm yesterday for a call known as “a concern for safety.”

A passerby spotted the man who had collapsed in his front garden – and was said to be clutching leaves in his hand.

The 47-year-old was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary by ambulance but later died in hospital.

Police officers cordoned off the house and the garden and forensic officers were on the scene until around 8.30pm.

One witness said: “I passed around 8pm and the CSI van was their with two police cars but the tape ran from the house to the police cars and back to the house.”

No details regarding the nature of the man’s death have been released.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing but the death is not being treated at suspicious.”