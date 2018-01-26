Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man involved in a crash in Paddock has sadly died, police have confirmed.

The 61-year-old was travelling along Market Street and turned onto Gledholt Bank when his car hit a garden wall near to Longley Motors shortly before 8pm last night (Thurs).

Emergency services were called but the driver died at the scene.

The road remained closed for several hours as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The collision was described as “low-speed” and it’s not believed there was anyone else involved.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision in Huddersfield yesterday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The incident happened at around 19.50 at the Gledholt Bank junction. A Mercedes C class had travelled along Market Street and then turned left onto Gledholt Bank when the car collided with a garden wall on Longroyd Place.

“The 61-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision. If you have any information contact them via 101 quoting log number 1572 of January 25.