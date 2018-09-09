Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has died on a Jet2 flight from Manchester Airport to Ibiza.

The flight from Manchester Airport diverted to Toulouse on Saturday evening due to the medical emergency.

A spokeswoman for the airline has confirmed the man needed medical attention but later died.

A spokeswoman for Jet2.com earlier said that a flight had been diverted due to a medical emergency, but said it was too early to confirm any more details.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman told the Manchester Evening News : "We are in contact with the French authorities following the death of a British man in Toulouse and are supporting his family at this difficult time."

You can download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .

If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .