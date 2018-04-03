The video will start in 8 Cancel

A convicted paedophile who was snared by vigilantes after grooming a fictitious girl he believed was 14 for sex has been jailed for six years.

James Phillips repeatedly breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) he was made subject of in 2014 for being in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

In January this year, the 28-year-old set up a fake Facebook account and messaged who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, even arranging to meet her, Leeds Crown Court heard.

But the girl’s account was also fake, having been set up by self-styled paedophile hunters ‘Predator Exposure’, who cornered him in the car park of Sainsbury’s in Dewsbury on February 2.

Last month he pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, attempting to have sexual activity with a child and failure to comply with a notification requirement.

Phillips, of The Crofts, Heckmondwike, previously breached the SHPO in May 2017 when he messaged a teenage girl on Facebook and sent her photos of his penis.

Chris Aspinall, mitigating, said that his client had found it hard to move on from his previous relationship with the 15-year-old.

He said: “That may be to do with his emotional development and finding it easier to communicate with younger people.”

He added: “Since 2014, when there was a clear breakdown in his relationship, he has embarked on this unfortunate course of action with people who arguably function around the same level as him. He has still failed to address that.”

Recorder Paul Greaney QC described him as a “dangerous sexual predator.”

Phillips was told he must serve a custodial term of six years, followed by extended period on licence of eight years.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Phillips has once again shown no regard for the impact his behaviour would have on a young victim and it is right that he is now behind bars.

“He has continued his predatory actions, potentially wreaking devastating harm on those he has targeted.”

