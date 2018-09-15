The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 28-year-old man is due to appear in court this morning after being charged in connection with a fight which left another man seriously injured in hospital.

Owais Baig, of Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield, was detained on suspicion of assault on Friday following the incident which took place in Lord Street, Huddersfield town centre, during the early hours of Thursday morning.

Baig is set to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court today charged with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm.

On Thursday emergency services were called to Lord Street at 5.35am following reports of an altercation. West Yorkshire Police cordoned off the street as they investigated what had happened.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and West Yorkshire Police today confirmed that he is still very poorly in hospital.

Businesses on the street were affected by the incident with Huddersfield Mission on Lord Street had to close and were unable to help the people they normally look after while the police tape was up.

The Kirklees Guns shop nearby was also unable to open up immediately.