A 27-year-old man has been charged by police following a car chase through Huddersfield.

He was arrested after a car crashed in Birkby following the pursuit.

The dramatic scenes in Birkby were witnessed at around 10pm last (Monday) night when it is believed the driver took drastic steps to evade police and mounted the pavement on Miln Road as police blocked the junction with St John’s Road.

But after driving 100ft up a pavement alongside Smoker’s Corner the car crashed into a metal bollard and stopped.

The driver then tried to flee on foot but was caught by police.

Around five or six marked police cars were on the scene which was witnessed by many residents who rushed to see what had happened.

Police have confirmed that a 27-year-old man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with driving offences.

He will appear before Kirklees Magistrates on April 6 charged with dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He was arrested on the evening of March 12 after a Vauxhall Corsa was in collision with street furniture on St John’s Road.”

Eyewitnesses told how police blocked part of St John’s Road at the Miln Road junction.

One said: “I heard a loud noise and looked out and saw loads of flashing lights from police cars. It looked like a car had mounted the pavement and crashed into a bollard.

“The driver tried to leg it but police got him and put him in the back of a car.”

Other motorists were also caught up in to the drama.

One woman driver, who asked not to be named, said: “I was driving down Edgerton Road from the motorway and turned right onto Edgerton Grove Road towards the roundabout when the car being chased, a Corsa I think, zoomed past and I was forced to go off the road onto the pavement.”

The woman said the car was followed by around five or six police cars.

She continued: “They had there sirens blaring and went through the red lights straight down Blacker Road then another police car came from behind a few seconds later and went down new North Road.”