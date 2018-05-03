Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been warned he is facing jail after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl.

A jury of six men and four women took nine hours and 30 minutes to find Mohammed Anwar guilty by a majority of 9-1 on five counts of indecent assault.

Judge Mushtaq Khokar warned the 66-year-old it was likely the sentence will be one of imprisonment.

Leeds Crown Court previously heard Anwar, of Dog Kennel Bank in Huddersfield, sexually abused a young girl multiple times in front of other people, including children.

Anwar, who has no previous convictions, was facing a total of 12 charges of indecent assault. Jurors failed to reach a verdict on six counts and unanimously found him not guilty on one count.

But the judge said: “I do not consider it to be in the public interest to retry this case, given his age and the number of guilty verdicts that have been returned.”

The sentencing was adjourned until June 15, pending a report from the probation service.

Judge Khokar “reluctantly” released the defendant on bail on the condition he abides by a curfew from 6.30pm to 8am, surrender his passport and other travel documents to a police station and lives and sleeps at his home address.

A woman in the public gallery, who had started to cry as the verdicts were returned, left the courtroom and hugged Anwar, who wore a navy suit, a purple shirt and tie and brown shoes to court.

The victim, who is now an adult, and her daughter, were also in court to hear the verdicts and hugged each other after the hearing.

After the trial an NSPCC spokesman said: “Anwar clearly had no thought other than satisfying his own sickening sexual desires when he carried out this horrific abuse.

“His appalling actions will have had a devastating impact on his victim and we hope the fact that justice has been served brings her some comfort.

“This case shows that survivors of abuse will be listened to no matter how much time has passed or who the abuser is.

“The NSPCC is visiting primary schools across Yorkshire with its ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ service, empowering children to protect themselves from abuse and to speak out if they ever experience it.”

For help and support children can contact ChildLine 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline in confidence, 24 hours a day seven days a week, on 0800 808 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.