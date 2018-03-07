Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man slipped off a Russian mountain path and fell to his death on a 60th birthday trip-of-a-lifetime, an inquest heard.

Self-employed painter and decorator Anthony Cashin, of Longwood, fell up to 50m onto a rocky beach on the edge of Lake Baikal while walking on a path in southern Siberia.

Divorcee Mr Cashin, who also worked part-time at a pub in Slaithwaite, was on holiday with good friend Andrew West, 56.

The pals had been travelling on the Trans-Siberia railway and had intended to visit Mongolia and China.

The hearing at Bradford Coroner’s Court heard the accident occurred on August 11 last year, just weeks after Mr Cashin’s 60th birthday.

His brother Michael, of Skelmanthorpe, did not attend the inquest but supplied a statement which was read out in court.

He said that although his brother enjoyed skiing holidays he wanted to do something to mark his 60th birthday and plumped for an inter-rail trip through Russia, Mongolia and China.

He said: “Andrew said he heard Anthony’s voice from behind. He fell from a ledge and landed on a rocky surface near the lake below.”

In a statement, a Russian investigator, AA Leskina, said he had interviewed Mr West who said they had stopped overnight at the Ruse Hotel, Irkutsk.

He said: “They left at 10am walking along the tourist path looking at the views. For five to six hours they were walking along the path.

“Andrew was 20m from Anthony when they were walking on a mountain ledge.

“Following his cry he saw he had fallen from the path onto the shore.

“He saw Anthony fall and hit his head on a rock. He approached Anthony who was half in the water. He checked his pulse and realised he was not breathing.”

As there was no phone signal he waved his arms to what looked like a fisherman on a boat who set off to call for help in Listvianka.

A police officer arrived on a yacht and a post mortem was carried out in Russia and later in the UK which reached similar conclusions, that he died from multiple injuries.

Coroner Martin Fleming concluded that Mr Cashin’s death was an accident.

Mr Fleming said: “He was a much-loved brother who lived his life to the full.

“On turning 60 he was looking forward to the trip of a lifetime with his longstanding friend, Andrew West.”

He said it appeared that “Anthony lost his footing causing him to fall and led him to sustain fatal injuries.”