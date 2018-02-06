Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who assaulted two McDonald’s security guards has failed to complete most of his unpaid work hours.

Jareth Colling was sentenced in December 2016 over the attack at the Huddersfield town centre restaurant in October the same year.

After drunkenly swearing at staff Colling, now 22, was told to leave but tried to return minutes later.

He tried to punch one of the security guards and spat in his colleague’s face.

Kirklees magistrates were told that some members of the public filmed the row and encouraged Colling, of Elmwood Avenue in Huddersfield.

He pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work but still had 170 hours outstanding, magistrates were told.

They heard that he’d had a troubled year, having been made homeless at one point, suffered by from health difficulties and being treated in hospital for a collapsed lung.

Magistrates extended Colling’s community order by 12 months to give him a chance to complete the order.