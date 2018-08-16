Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police found cannabis when they conducted a search of a house in Almondbury.

Thaddelis John admitted that the stash found at the Daw Royds property on January 11 belonged to him.

He pleaded guilty to possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that police were searching the house in relation to another person when they found the small amount of cannabis.

While they were there the 28-year-old attended and said that the drugs belonged to him and were for his own use.

Magistrates were told that John was last in trouble in 2012 when he was jailed for more serious drug offences.

Police offered him a community resolution on the condition that he attended a course run by the Drug Intervention Programme.

He was then charged with the offence after missing three potential appointments.

John, who is on benefits, told the court that he didn’t have the cash to travel to the course.

Magistrates fined John, of Deighton Road in Deighton, £75.

He will have to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

They made an order for the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.