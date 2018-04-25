Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years after flashing a family as they drove past in their car.

Zafar Mughal, of West Street in Batley, was found guilty after a trial of exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress.

He was witnessed by a shocked family driving past his home on August 30 last year.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the vehicle contained five persons, including two children aged three and six.

She said: “One of the adults driving past noticed the defendant stood behind a wall.

“He had his trousers down and his penis was exposed.”

In mitigation Daniel Smith said that only two of the occupants of the car, the driver and his adult passenger, saw the 42-year-old and his behaviour was not witnessed by the children.

He added: “They both saw the defendant for a couple of seconds.”

Mughal had denied the offence of exposure but was found guilty after a trial held at the Huddersfield court.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “I heard the trial and found you guilty. I was sure you committed the offence described by the adult witnesses.

“Your behaviour is somewhat inexplicable, nonetheless the probation officer believes that work can be done with you to prevent further offending.

“I’m satisfied that your offending is down to drink and the aim of the probation service is to address that.”

Judge Fanning sentenced Mughal to a 12 month community order with 140 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days aimed at addressing his offending behaviour.

As he now stands convicted of a sexual offence resulting in a community order he will have to register his personal details with police within three days.

He will have to pay the full trial costs of £640 and £85 court charge.