A man fought with his neighbour in a brawl filmed by onlookers.

Glen Conway was convicted of threatening behaviour following a trial held in his absence at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court last year.

The 25-year-old appeared in custody as magistrates a warrant for his arrest following the hearing last November.

Police were called to reports of an ongoing fight outside Conway’s home in Oaken Bank Crescent, Lowerhouses, on July 31 last year.

The brawl was happened in the middle of the day during the school holidays and there was a large number of people out in the street, prosecutor Linda Fowler said.

The officers were directed towards one of the witnesses who was recording the fight between Conway and another male on her mobile phone.

Mrs Fowler said: “They were arguing over a garden fence and he (the other male) walked towards Coleman in an intimidating manner.

“As he did Conway kicked out at him, connecting to his back.

“Conway then retreated towards his doorway. There was then some footage of the other male running up and grabbing him.

“They then grappled with each other in the front garden and other people broke up the fight.”

Magistrates were told that Conway’s co-defendant pleaded guilty to his part in the offence at the first hearing and received a fine.

Catherine McCullagh, mitigating, explained that her client missed his trial because shortly before this his mother fell ill and he prioritised her health over court proceedings.

Mrs McCullagh explained that there was an ongoing dispute between the two men and this boiled down to a row on the day about family court proceedings.

She added: “The co-defendant and four or five males came onto his property and started to fight with him.

“The defendant had CCTV footage of the incident and invited police to see this. That was never done and he felt particularly frustrated about this.”

Magistrates sentenced Conway to a nine month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities as directed by the Probation Service.

He must pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.