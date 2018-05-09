Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who died at a flat in Holmfirth has been named as Adam Richards.

West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation last month after the body of Mr Richards was found in a flat on Upperthong Lane on Monday April 23.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances although the cause of his death is being investigated and the case has been passed on to the coroner.

It is understood that the coroner is awaiting the outcome of toxicology tests.

At the time of his death, police said that officers attended the flat at 8.14am on the Monday. A spokesman said: “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Mr Richards had been living in a property behind the Ashley Jackson gallery and shop.