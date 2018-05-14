The video will start in 8 Cancel

The body of a man was discovered at a house in New Hey Road, Outlane , on Sunday morning.

West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a ‘concern for safety’ and arrived to find the man had died.

His death is not thought to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 7.30am on Sunday May 13 to reports of a concern for safety at an address in Huddersfield.

“Officers attended New Hey Road and found the body of a man inside.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Two police cars and a police van were pictured parked outside the house.

Neighbours contacted by the Examiner were unaware of what had happened.