The body of a man was discovered at a house in New Hey Road, Outlane , on Sunday morning.
West Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a ‘concern for safety’ and arrived to find the man had died.
His death is not thought to be suspicious.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 7.30am on Sunday May 13 to reports of a concern for safety at an address in Huddersfield.
“Officers attended New Hey Road and found the body of a man inside.
“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”
Two police cars and a police van were pictured parked outside the house.
Neighbours contacted by the Examiner were unaware of what had happened.