A man in his 50s was discovered hanged at a Huddersfield archery range early on Friday morning.

A witness described finding the body before police were called to the scene at just before 6am.

Two police cars, including a crime scene investigations van, attended the the Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield archery club on Knowle Lane in Meltham .

Several witnesses reported seeing a white sheet with something underneath it laying within the archery club grounds, close to a green hut.

Later, at around 9.00am, investigators from the criminal investigations department (CID) arrived and a police cordon was erected across the entrance to the club.

Much of the investigation work appeared to be centred around a patch of grass near the green hut.

Scenes of crime officers at Valley Bowmen of Huddersfield archery club this morning. More info on Examiner’s News blog pic.twitter.com/Koc94Nlr5s — Andrew Robinson (@Andrew_Examiner) June 22, 2018

A statement from West Yorkshire Police read: "Police were called today (22 June) at 5:53am to a concern for safety in Knowle Lane, Meltham.

"Officers attended and discovered a body of a man in his 50s.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file has been prepared for the coroner."

Knowle Lane, which links Honley and Meltham, remained open throughout the ongoing investigation.

Paul McGuire, club secretary of the the Valley Bowmen was alerted to the police activity and described his shock after arriving at the scene.

“I locked up the gate at 9pm last night. I got a call this morning from one of the members to say there was a police incident at the field and police were not letting anybody in," he said.

"Obviously I’m shocked. I came up here straight away.

Mr McGuire said the police later called him at home to tell him the undertaker had been to take the body away and the club was fully reopened at 11.30am.