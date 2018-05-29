Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man called police on his girlfriend - then lost his temper as they tried to arrest her on an outstanding warrant.

The officers attended at the address in Radulf Gardens, Liversedge, following the reported domestic incident there.

When they arrived Sam Roach and his girlfriend were evasive and refused to give their personal details, prosecutor Shamalia Qureshi said.

She told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “His girlfriend was wanted on a warrant and was going to be arrested.

“The defendant passed the car keys to her and told her to drive away.”

Police followed her and Roach became upset, struggling with the officers.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

As they tried to gain control of him he lashed out, although made no physical contact with them.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police officer and resisting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Maria Temkow, mitigating, explained that her client had called police following the row.

She said: “The young lady was wanted on a warrant and arrangements were made for her to hand herself in the following day when there was child care available.

“There was some discussion about that with police and the defendant accepts he behaved inappropriately and things got out of hand.”

District Judge Michael Fanning fined Roach £120 and told him to pay £85 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.