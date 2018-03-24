Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man caught shoplifting by police stole again the same day – after the officers drove him home.

Stefan Daniel said he had no cash to buy food for himself and his pregnant wife and keep a roof over their heads.

He took more than £300 worth of groceries by targeting a supermarket in Dewsbury and then another in Huddersfield just hours later.

The 24-year-old was able to steal from the second store after the officers arresting him over the first offence dropped him at his home and not the police station.

Daniel, of Ravens Avenue in Scout Hill, Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to two charges of shop theft.

Vanessa Jones, mitigating, told Kirklees magistrates that at 1.30pm on February 21 Daniel walked into Asda in Dewsbury with his wife and they put groceries into their trolley.

They left the store without paying for the goods, worth £145, but they were recovered and the couple were detained by staff.

Mrs Jones said: “Officers did go but decided to deal with it by voluntary attendance at the police station and they took Daniel and his wife home.

“The aggravating feature is that the same day, and after being taken by the officers to his home, he goes into Sainsbury’s to steal.”

Magistrates were told that Daniel along with another male entered the Shorehead store at 5pm.

They filled a trolley with £183 of groceries then he headed to the self-service checkout and paid for £22 worth of food.

Daniel bagged these up and used the bags to cover other items still left inside the trolley which they pushed outside.

The men were detained and all of the food was once again recovered.

In interview Daniel, aided in court by a Romanian interpreter, said that his wife was pregnant with their first child and he had either money for rent or for food but not for both.

He mostly took meat from the stores and said that this would have lasted them for the week.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said that her client had been in the UK for seven months.

She explained: “His wife is not working, they are expecting their first child and he’s struggling to keep up with his financial commitments.

“He went to the stores to steal in order for them to have food for the week.”

Magistrates gave Daniel a conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for the next year.

He will still have to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.