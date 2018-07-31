Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man strangled his partner and pushed her down stairs during a row, a court heard.

The alleged attack happened at the victim’s home in Howley Street, Batley , on Saturday (July 28).

Andrew Gambles appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Magistrates were told that the couple were in a relationship at the time and had returned to the victim’s address.

An argument developed and the 36-year-old grabbed her by the neck, prosecutor Alex Bozman said.

He told magistrates that he strangled the victim and she was unable to breathe.

Gambles then allegedly threw her across the landing and pushed her down the stairs.

Mr Bozman said that the victim sustained heavy bruising to her neck and a neighbour heard her pleading with Gambles to stop hurting her.

Magistrates told Gambles, of Broadwell Lane in Shipley, that his trial will be held at the Huddersfield court on October 9.

He was bailed with conditions that he resides at his address and does not contact his partner or the witness or enter Batley.