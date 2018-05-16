Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused his pregnant partner of taking his money and assaulted her.

Anthony Slater admitted to the attack at her home in Church Street, Heckmondwike on January 29.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that at the time of the incident the 45-year-old and his partner had been in a relationship for two years.

She returned home to see him acting strangely with a bag over his head. He then shouted “where’s my money?” as he jumped off the sofa and grabbed her by her hair.

Slater then pushed his partner and another male who was there out of the house, kicking her to her back and shoulder.

During the tussle he smashed a glass pane in the front door and caused damage to a living room window.

Slater, of West Park Street in Dewsbury, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and criminal damage.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained that his client’s bank card had been taken with £200 withdrawn from his account.

This was the catalyst for the argument, he told the Huddersfield court.

He said that he admitted pushing both victims but not kicking his partner.

Mr Whiteley added that the other man at the house punched Slater and he recklessly hit the glass causing the damage.

He told the court that Slater, who has mental health issues, was taking a lot of medication at the time but has since changed his tablets which has stabilised him.

District Judge Michael Fanning described Slater’s behaviour as concerning and said he needed a probation report before sentencing him.