Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man grabbed his pregnant partner by the throat and threatened to kill her, it is alleged.

Nadeem Ditta, 29, pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that both alleged attacks happened at the couple’s home in Highgate Terrace, Earlsheaton, on March 17.

She told magistrates that the victim found out that she was pregnant and there was a row over this.

Ditta allegedly put his hands around her neck and squeezed tightly.

This happened while she was on the stairs and when the victim lost her footing Ditta tried to push her further down the stairs, Mrs Chapman said.

She told the Huddersfield court that when other family members intervened Ditta was heard threatening to kill her.

Ditta was told that his trial will take place on September 17 at the magistrates’ court.

Magistrates issued a witness summons compelling the victim to attend at court to give evidence.

She will also be allowed to speak from behind a screen during the hearing.

In the meantime Ditta has bail conditions not to contact his partner or go to her home.