A man has appeared in court accused of groping two women at a Huddersfield nightclub in one night.

The alleged sexual assaults took place at Tokyo’s on October 1 last year.

Shafay Zakaria is alleged to have grabbed the private parts of both victims over their clothing.

The 21-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual touching of a female aged over 16 when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

District Judge Michael Fanning said that the complainants will be allowed to give their evidence from behind screens during the trial.

The hearing will take place at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on July 13.

In the meantime Zakaria, of Schofield Court in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, has conditional bail not to enter the Queen Street nightclub.