A man has been arrested in connection with drug and firearms offences as police carry out searches along a greenway.

Officers have closed off the cycle and walking track near to Deighton Railway Station, off Whitacre Street, to carry out searches in the grass verges and embankment along the rail track.

Neighbours said a police car and two vans arrived around midday on Wednesday and closed off the area, with anyone who tried to walk along it turned away by a PCSO stood at the Greenway entrance.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is ongoing following the arrest of a male in the Deighton area of Huddersfield on drugs and firearms offences.

“A police cordon is currently in place in the Whitacre Street area.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Resident Darryl Leigh, who lives nearby, said: “The police arrived quietly, no sirens, and just closed the track off and told us we couldn’t walk our dog along.

“They’ve not said what it’s about so far. I didn’t see anything before to indicate something had happened.”

The area at the centre of the search overlooks Deighton Railway Station and is covered by long grass and surrounded by trees and is out of sight of the surrounding houses.