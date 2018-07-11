Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drunk man attacked his girlfriend while high on a mix of cocaine and whiskey.

Neil Wood dragged the victim off the toilet onto the bathroom floor after asking her if he could sell her Valentine’s present to buy drugs.

He admitted assaulting her twice at her Birkby home but claimed he couldn’t remember much of what happened.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates that the first attack took place at the victim’s Norwood Road address on February 13.

The couple were in a brief relationship for three months and on that date were together with friends at her home.

She had drunk three bottles of WKD and wasn’t under the influence but Wood was drunk and smoking something with a pipe, which she believed to be drugs.

At 6pm she went to the bathroom and Wood walked in after her, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told magistrates: “The defendant sat on the bath talking to her and had with him a bottle of Jack Daniel’s she’d bought for him for Valentine’s Day.

“He asked her if he could sell it for money and she believed that this was for drugs.

“Then he suddenly came down from the bath, grabbed hold of her by the wrists and dragged her off the toilet onto the floor.”

Magistrates were told that the victim was able to get up and go downstairs but Wood, of Edale Avenue in Newsome, followed her into the kitchen.

There the 27-year-old pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall backwards and land on her bottom.

He then went into the lounge and drank Jack Daniel’s neat from the bottle with his male friend.

As his girlfriend tried to call police he snatched her mobile phone from her then left when he realised that officers were on their way to the house.

Wood told police that he couldn’t remember much of the incident as he had been drinking all day and taken cocaine.

While he was on court bail for the first offence he assaulted her again on April 12.

By then the couple had split up but Wood still went round to her house with a friend.

He was drinking vodka, became more and more drunk as the day went on and asked his ex for sexual favours which she refused.

Wood became verbally abusive towards her and, without provocation, punched her to her head and face.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 36 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Wood will have to pay his victim £100 compensation plus £200 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Magistrates also made an indefinite restraining order banning him from contacting his ex or going within 100 yards of her home.