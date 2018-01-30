Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has avoided jail after drink-driving, crashing and setting his car on fire.

Josh Remington crashed his Audi A3 through fence and a hedge before burning it out on September 23 last year.

The incident happened around 6am outside the Florelle Import Company on Long Lane in Kirkheaton.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Remington, who had drunk a bottle of whisky and had taken cocaine, fled the scene, fell off a bridge into water and slept in nearby woods.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court: “At 2.15pm, a 999 call came from the defendant.

“He said he was in the company of a farmer. He was stating that he had cut himself to his neck and had injuries to his neck. He had cut his arm, causing more serious injury.

“The defendant admitted that he had walked to the farm on Round Hill Lane and the farmer had allowed him into the property to ring the police.

“As the police and ambulance arrived, the defendant passed a lock knife to the farmer.”

Remington, who has no previous convictions, admitted what he had done when questioned by police and told them he wanted to “end it all.”

The court heard that the fire caused £2,000 worth of damage to pipes and glazed windows at the firm’s premises.

Remington pleaded guilty to arson and driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drink or drugs when he appeared in court on Monday.

The 30-year-old, of Ouslethwaite Hall in Worsbrough, Barnsley, was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years and disqualified from driving for two years.