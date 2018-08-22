Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man took himself to hospital with serious injuries after he was hurt in an attack outside a private hospital in Birkby.

West Yorkshire Police have described the attack as "targeted" and cordoned off the road outside Huddersfield Hospital on Birkby Hall Road following the assault late last night.

The man's injuries are not thought to be life -threatening.

Huddersfield Hospital, which is run by BMI Healthcare, is closed today and will not re-open until tomorrow morning. Patients have been contacted by staff and warned not to come in, with appointments being cancelled.

Appointments are to be re-scheduled at a later date.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives in Huddersfield are investigating after a man was assaulted in the car park of a private hospital in the town.

“Police received a number of reports from 12.02am this morning in relation to an altercation in the grounds of the BMI Huddersfield Hospital on Birkby Hall Road, Huddersfield. While officers were en-route to the scene, police were made aware that a man with a number of injuries had arrived at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

“The man remains in hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries to his hand. A police scene is in place in a car park of the BMI hospital.”

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “Our enquiries are in their early stages but it appears that this was a targeted attack. Neighbourhood officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area. We would like to hear from anyone with information about the circumstances of what has happened or those involved.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180417259. Information can also be given via the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. you can also give information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.