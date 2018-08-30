Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police arrested two teenagers after a fight broke out and a knife was pulled in an attack in Huddersfield town centre last night (Weds).

Officers cordoned off the bottom of St George's Square in front of the train station after they were called to the scene on a nearby street.

It's understood that two got into a fight and one pulled out of a knife, attacking the other. Police have said two people were treated in hospital for their injuries. A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection.

One eyewitness who was walking past at the time said he saw blood on the floor of a takeaway on John William Street.

Frank Vanyuscsak said: “There was blood all over the floor in Shaam Spice and I saw them handcuff a bloke who had blood all over his hands... crime scene detectives were taking photos of all the cordoned off areas last night.”

(Image: Frank Andrew Vanyuscsak)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said this morning: "Officers were called at around 7pm last night after an altercation broke out between two men, one of whom was armed with a knife.

"Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to hear from any witnesses who saw the incident, or the events leading up to it."

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of Kirklees CID said: “Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated on the streets of Kirklees and we are proactively working alongside our partners to address those intent on carrying or using weapons.

“On this occasion, we have quickly made two arrests of a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old male, who were both treated at hospital for their injuries.

“Our investigations currently remain ongoing as to the full circumstances and we would appeal for any witnesses to come forward."

Anyone with any information can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.