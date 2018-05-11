Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who broke a court order to visit his mum faces sentencing by a crown court judge.

Gary Whitaker was handed the five-year restraining order at Leeds Crown Court in October 2016.

He also received a suspended prison sentence in January this year after admitting attacks on his mother and brother.

As part of the restraining order the 37-year-old was banned from going to the family home in Lyndale Mews, Dewsbury, but ignored the terms of this on January 20 and 24 this year.

A previous hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told that Whitaker banged on the door and demanded money, becoming more aggressive when his demands were not met.

Whitaker, of Eightlands Road in Dewsbury , pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment.

He claimed that he went to his mum for help after suffering a nasty assault and stayed at the house for a while.

Whitaker denied acting aggressively or demanding cash but admitted that he shouldn’t have been there.

Today magistrates decided to send him back to the crown court sitting at Leeds for sentencing.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “These offences took place one week after the suspended sentence order was imposed so it would seem that’s the appropriate venue to determine the course of action.”

Whitaker will be sentenced at the crown court on May 31 and was reminded that he has bail conditions not to go to his mum’s address or contact her or her brother.