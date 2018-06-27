Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of twice ignoring a court order not to contact his ex.

Satar Miakhel, of Spring Grove Street in Springwood, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He faces two charges of breaching a restraining order made at the Huddersfield court in August last year.

The 24-year-old had been banned from contacting his former partner or going to her home in Church Street, Paddock. But he allegedly ignored the order between February 15 and 16 by sending her text messages.

Then on May 3 he allegedly showed up at her home address.

Miakhel denies any wrongdoing and was told that his trial will take place on October 29.

Magistrates agreed that his ex can give evidence from behind a screen at the hearing.

They gave Miakhel bail conditions not to approach or contact her or go to her Paddock home.