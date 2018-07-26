Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man banned from seeing another man said he ignored the restraining order because he was invited over for a visit.

Tommy Joyce admitted ignoring the terms of the order imposed by magistrates in Harrogate in July 2016.

It included a ban on contacting Nigel Garbutt or going to his Dewsbury home but the 29-year-old did both on June 17.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said that Joyce was then arrested when Mr Garbutt called police about another incident involving him and they attended at his Textile Street address.

Emily Price, mitigating, explained that this was her client’s breach of the restraining order which has since ended.

She said: “It came to an end in July 13 but he believed that it came to an end on June 1 and accepted Mr Garbutt’s invitation to go to the address.

“Mr Joyce says the victim paid for his ticket to see him and arranged for his transportation.”

Mrs Price added that following Mr Garbutt’s phone call to police he didn’t wish for the matter to be taken any further but Joyce was arrested for breaching the order because he was still found at his house.

District Judge Michael Fanning accepted the fact that he was invited and the trip was paid for.

He gave Joyce, of Townmead Road in London, a six month conditional discharge.

He will still have to pay £85 court costs and £20 victim surcharge.