Thugs attacked a man with a knife before running off with his possessions in what police have described as a ‘targeted’ robbery.

The 39-year-old victim was in Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury , when he was approached and assaulted by the four men yesterday (Sun) afternoon.

The group approached the victim between 4.15pm and 4.45pm, threatening him and attacking him before fleeing the scene with his iPhone and wallet.

The man later went to hospital and was treated for knife injuries to his arms and body, which police have said are not life threatening.

A police cordon was put up and enquiries are ongoing today.

Det Insp Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident which resulted in the victim needing to attend hospital for treatment after being injured with a knife by a group of men.

“We do not believe this was a random attack, and that the victim was targeted by these males.

“Given the time the incident took place, it is likely there would have been people in the park who saw what happened and I would like to speak to anyone who has information who has not already contacted us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referring to crime number 13180387516.