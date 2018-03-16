Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A deaf man has been jailed for having contact with a woman who had a restraining order against him.

Lee Senior, 33, had contact with his estranged wife, Leeds Crown Court heard.

In May last year, he broke into his mother-in-law’s home in a desperate bid to get to his ex and five months later he was given a suspended sentence.

At Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in January he pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order and breach of a suspended sentence.

Senior, of Chatsworth Terrace in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury , was assisted throughout the court proceedings by a sign language interpreter.

Sentencing him to 23 months’ imprisonment, of which he will serve half before being eligible for release on licence, Judge Robin Mairs said: “Prison for you is a case of solitary confinement, but the fact you are back there is because of your complicity, not mine.”

The judge added that Senior would still be subject to the restraining order.

Interrupting, Senior signed: “I do not understand why she is still allowed to contact me though.”

The judge replied: “Do not contact her no matter what she says or does.”

Senior began to sign again, but the judge told him: “This is not a debate.”