A man has been convicted of a firearms offence and jailed for 10 years after a group of youths were shot at in Huddersfield.

A jury of nine men and three women took three hours and 31 minutes to find Darcy White guilty of possession of a firearm with intent after a four-day trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Judge Neil Clark jailed the new dad for 10 years after a shot was fired in Almondbury on February 5 this year.

White, of Law Lane near Southowram in Halifax, was driving his Peugeot 206 in the area when a passenger jumped out of the car with a shotgun and aimed it at five hooded youths.

The group ran away down an alleyway leading to Old Bank Fold.

A couple of bystanders feared for their lives, but no one was shot.

White claimed he wasn’t a getaway driver and was just giving a male acquaintance and a man he didn’t know a lift.

The 24-year-old, who has smoked cannabis for 10 years, claimed he was sitting outside his dealer’s house in Almondbury smoking a ‘spliff’ when his acquaintance spotted him and asked for a lift.

He said he was so ‘in shock’ when the man in the backseat of his car pulled a shotgun out of his drawstring bag that he crashed his car into a wall.

Eyewitness Sam Renshaw had described the shooter getting out of the front seat, but White said he was travelling with two passengers and that the front-seat passenger pulled his seat forwards, allowing the passenger in the back out of the three-door car.

Throughout the trial, White refused to name his passenger or passengers out of ‘fear of reprisals’ and refused to name a mixed race friend who he spent the rest of the night with out of fear his name would be published “in the paper.”