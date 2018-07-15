Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 66-year-old man who was found guilty by a jury of sexually abusing a young girl more than 40 years ago has been jailed for eight years.

After more than nine hours of deliberation Mohammed Anwar was convicted by a jury of five indecent assault charges following a trial at Leeds Crown Court in May.

Anwar, of Dog Kennel Bank, Almondbury, was cleared on another allegation and the jury failed to reach verdicts on six other charges which will now lie on file.

During a sentence hearing at Bradford Crown Court on Friday his barrister Adam Birkby referred Judge Mushtaq Khokhar to a number of character references which supported the positive life built up by his client since the offences were committed.

He said Anwar was a devoted family man who was held in high regard and any prison sentence would be particularly hard for the defendant because of his current health condition.

“The other innocent victims in these kind of cases are the defendant’s family,” submitted Mr Birkby.

He said the jury’s verdicts had caused “utter devastation.”

Jailing Anwar Judge Khokhar said the abuse began with an “opportunistic offence”, but the defendant had then threatened the girl, who cannot be identified, not to tell anyone.

In a victim impact statement the complainant describes how she felt frightened of the defendant and was unable to stop what he was doing.

“It’s clear from what has been put in writing and what she told the court during the course of these proceedings that the impact of your offending against her has been catastrophic,” the judge told Anwar.

“I have read a number of references that you have uploaded and without question everybody holds you in high regard...but I am afraid for the type of offending we are talking about there is only on type of sentence that will be passed and it is one of custody.”

Anwar will now have to register as a sex offender for life as a result of his conviction.