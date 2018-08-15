Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A struggling man stole air fresheners from Home Bargains when his benefits were not paid.

Thomas Roberts pleaded guilty to the theft from the Huddersfield town centre branch on July 21.

He was caught by staff taking 10 air fresheners valued at £30 from the shop, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 34-year-old was stopped by a police officer and the goods were recovered.

He was out on licence at the time after serving a custodial sentence for burglary and has been recalled because of the new offence.

In mitigation Sajid Majeed explained that Roberts, of Elmfield Avenue in Golcar, is unable to work and relies entirely on state benefits.

He said: “In recent times he’s struggled to ensure that the benefits are paid on time.

“He’s struggled financially and been unable to support himself.

“Very foolishly he’s become involved in offending. He’s stolen low value items in the hope that this would get him through until his benefits.

“He has been recalled and hopefully he will use that time to make sure that his benefits are resolved when he is released.”

Magistrates sentenced Roberts to two weeks in custody, to run concurrently with the 28 days he has been recalled for meaning that he will serve no extra jail time.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.