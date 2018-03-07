Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been jailed for using his pickup truck as a “battering ram” against his ex’s car.

Zoltan Perjesi rammed his Toyota Hilux into the mother of his child’s Honda Jazz , causing it to spin out of control.

The 48-year-old and his partner lived together but they had been having problems – with him claiming she was having an affair.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court previously heard that she had kicked him out of their home in Paddock on February 11.

Michael Greenhalgh, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that around noon that day the mum-of-two left the house and got into her car when the defendant arrived in his truck.

She was fearful so drove away, but he drove after her and, as she was making a right turn not far from their home, he rammed the side of her vehicle, causing it to spin around.

He continued to ram it until it came to rest on the side of the road.

She ran out of the car and into the house of a stranger, locking the door behind her.

The defendant got out of his car and told a witness that the woman was his wife and she had been having an affair with somebody else.

Perjesi, now of no fixed abode, had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Ashleigh Metcalfe, mitigating, said: “This piece of driving was dangerous. It was foolish and it was a moment of idiocy by this defendant.

“But it was not at speed or a long pursuit.”

But Recorder Ian Harris jailed Perjesi and said: “He used his vehicle effectively as a battering ram.”

Miss Metcalfe said that the nine-year relationship was now over and her client, who worked long hours as a joiner and a tiler to provide for his family, was of previous good character here and in Hungary.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

She said “he finds custody very isolating” and added that it was lucky that no one was seriously injured.

The judge told Perjesi: “This offending, I’m afraid, cries out for punishment and a deterrent.”

Perjesi was jailed for eight months, of which he will serve half before being eligible to be released, and he was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

The judge also made a deprivation order in respect of the truck.

The defendant did not react as he was sent down.