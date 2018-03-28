Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was attacked and robbed of a bag of groceries and mobile phone by a gang of youths in Dewsbury.

The 34-year-old victim had just finished his shopping when a gang of around seven or eight youths threw him to the floor and started punching and kicking him.

One of the youths threatened the victim with a knife.

It is understood that the victim was treated in hospital for concussion and damage to muscles in his legs.

The incident happened near the underpass connecting Long Causeway and Railway Street on between 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Monday, March 19.

The victim was walking through a small park area between the underpass and the road when he was approached by a number of suspects.

He was knocked to the ground and then assaulted.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “He was then threatened with a knife and demands were made for his phone and shopping.

“Once the items were given over the suspects fled on foot towards the town hall.

“A Sony Xperia phone and a bag of groceries were stolen.”

Anyone with any information about the incident, or was in the vicinity at the time, is asked to contact the police with any information which may assist with the ongoing investigation.

Members of the public are urged to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180130652 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.