A 42-year-old man is in a critical condition after being assaulted outside the Boy & Barrel pub in Huddersfield town centre.

The incident occurred at around 6.20pm on Beast Market.

Police say the man was assaulted following an altercation. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he is described as being in a critical condition.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Paul Anderson, 46, who manages the Boy & Barrel said the two men had been drinking separately in the pub and weren’t regulars.

He said that they left separately and the assault occurred outside the pub.

Paul said: "None of them were young people. One was in his 40s and the other one aged between 50-60.

"The older one has pushed the other man and the guy has fallen on the pavement by the kerb. I have seen the CCTV footage and none of the incident happened inside the pub. They were drinking separately in different parts of the pub and left separately."

The pub is owned by Bradford-based property company, Hotel Halls Ltd which also owns the Huddersfield Hotel, Cleopatra’s and Palace Studios in the area.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180467084.

