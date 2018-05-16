Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man allegedly adapted his wheelchair to steal from a Dewsbury store.

Wayne Bailey had been due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court over the theft attempt at Sports Direct on March 10.

The 47-year-old allegedly customised his wheelchair cushion and lined it with foil.

He is also accused of taking a Morrisons foil-lined bag with him in a bid to avoid the shop’s security alarms.

Bailey, of Briarwood Crescent in Wibsey, Bradford, faces a further charge of assaulting a man at the Railway Street premises as well as going equipped for theft.

He was set to appear at the Huddersfield court and enter pleas.

But when he failed to show without any explanation District Judge Michael Fanning issued a warant without bail.