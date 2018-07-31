Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man locked out of his home threatened his partner: “If you don’t let me in you’re dead!”

Craig Kellet made the threat after being shut outside his Netherton home during a row.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the incident happened at the couple’s address in Pine Court on June 20.

After returning home from the shops they got into an argument, resulting in Kellet’s wife going inside and locking the door behind her.

Miss Chapman said: “The defendant was left outside. He made the threat: ‘If you don’t let me in you’re dead!’

“This was heard by a neighbour who, concerned for the safety of the victim inside, called police.”

Kellet, 26, was arrested and admitted that anybody who heard the row would have been distressed by his behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause a fear of violence.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that the couple’s child was taken away from them at birth by Social Services and they recently learned that he’s due to be adopted.

She said: “They have struggled with that. They become upset and little things can be triggers.

“On the date they had been shopping, there was a dispute and that’s resulted in the behaviour evidenced.

“Mr Kellet is struggling with what’s going on in relation to his son. He accepts that his behaviour was not appropriate.”

The court was told that Kellet had never held a job and spent most of his time gaming and writing music.

He was sentenced to a six month community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

This includes activities looking at his anger issues and the Action for Change programme, looking towards helping him with his future and employment.

He will have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.