A man banned from contacting his former partner was caught hiding under her bed.

Sabeel Ayub has been charged with offences involving his ex and faces trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on September 20.

In the meantime he is banned from contacting her and cannot go within 100 metres of her home in Healey Street, Batley.

But he was arrested from the address on Saturday (July 21) and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his court bail conditions.

Lesley Cowling, mitigating, explained that her client had gone to his ex’s home at her request to pick up some food.

She said: “She was happy with him being there. When police attended she told him to hide under the bed in the bedroom upstairs.

“He didn’t cause her any harm or distress but the bail conditions are there for a reason.”

Magistrates heard that Ayub, of Ravens Lodge in Dewsbury, had been in custody since Saturday.

They agreed to release him on the same conditions as previously but warned him that the breach must not happen again.