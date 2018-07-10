Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man lost consciousness after being attacked by his friend at a party, a court heard.

Philip Hnatkiwsky was punched and kicked to his head and face, Kirklees magistrates were told.

His friend, Marcus Warner, appeared at the Huddersfield court charged over the incident at a house in Oakes on June 8.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said that both men were at a party at the Haughs Road address.

The 32-year-old then allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on Mr Hnatkiwsky, punching him in the face.

This caused him to land on his head and lose consciousness, magistrates heard.

Miss Chapman said that Warner then kicked the victim to the head several times using a shod foot, which is classed as a weapon.

Warner gave no indication of plea to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating, racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and using threatening behaviour.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction of the case and told him that his first hearing at Leeds Crown Court will take place on August 7.

Warner, of Alder Street in Fartown, has conditional bail not to contact four prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, in the meantime.