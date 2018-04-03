Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man masturbated in his bedroom window overlooking a primary school.

David Wilson, 66, was witnessed as he stood pleasuring himself in his room next to open blinds.

Shocked members of the public called mums picking up their children from nearby Kaye’s First and Nursery School to warn them.

Wilson, of Holmfield Road in Clayton West, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, namely by touching himself at the window in view of a school where children were present.

Natalie Chapman, prosecuting, said that the offence occurred on October 13 last year.

She said: “The defendant was seen in his window masturbating. He was stood up and naked from the waist down.

“He was seen by a number of witnesses who rang the females collecting their children from school.

“There’s nothing to say they (the children) witnessed him but they would have been able to see him if they been looking in that direction as his window overlooks the school playground.”

Wilson said that he was sat on his bed facing the window and, although he could hear children, he couldn’t see them.

He denied being stood up but accepted that he would have stumbled over as he finished touching himself, Miss Chapman said.

Wilson had no curtains and the venetian blinds were open at the time.

He denied getting any sexual gratification from children and said he believed he could do what he liked in his own home.

Magistrates were told that Wilson had a previous conviction for being in possession of an indecent photo of a child dating back to 2006.

Emily Price, mitigating, said of Wilson: “He’s extremely upset and embarrassed to find himself before the court today.

“He accepts that he was masturbating, that the blinds were open and that there was potential that people could have seen him.

“It was not his intention that any children would have seen him and they would not have given him any sexual gratification.”

Magistrates ordered a full probation report ahead of Wilson’s sentencing at the Huddersfield court on April 24.

At the hearing an application will be made for him to be issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

This is a measure available to the court to protect the general public against serious sexual harm.

Magistrates told Wilson that they were keeping all sentencing options open, including custody.

They granted him unconditional bail ahead of his next hearing.