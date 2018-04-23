Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man named Christopher Fortune ran out of luck when he lost his job at a Huddersfield restaurant.

The premises suddenly closed, leaving the chef out of work.

But he faced further woes when he was unable to contact his probation officer as he left his mobile phone at the restaurant.

He was then assaulted and police discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest as the 25-year-old helped them with their inquiries.

Fortune appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody and pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his post-sentence supervision.

He was told to comply with this following his release from a 10 month prison sentence.

But he missed appointments with his probation officer on December 19 and 27 and January 2 this year.

Because his whereabouts were unknown by the service a warrant was sought and granted for his arrest at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in February.

Fortune’s solicitor Sonia Kidd explained that he completed his licence terms following his release but there was some confusion as he didn’t realise that he still had to abide by a period of post-sentence supervision.

She said: “It came to an incredible shock to him when he was assisting police with their inquiries over the assault that the warrant came to light.

“He was as surprised as anybody else.

“He didn’t know that he had post-sentence supervision. He’d complied with his licence and misunderstood that he still needed to see probation.”

Mrs Kidd added that the sudden loss of his job also contributed to Fortune missing probation appointments.

She said: “He was working as a chef in Huddersfield and was living with another chef when he got a phone call to say that the business had been closed.

“He’d left his mobile phone and clothes there and was not able to get them back.

“This meant that, again, he wasn’t aware that he needed to continue to attend probation.”

Magistrates heard that Fortune, currently staying with a friend in Dalcross Street in Bradford, now has new work as a chef.

They ordered him to pay £100 fine for the breach.